Te Okorua Drive School have announced their foundation principal.

Shane Cunliffe accepted the role following a rigorous recruitment process that saw many high calibre candidates put themselves forward, a statement from the Pāpāmoa-based primary school said.

Cunliffe is currently the principal of Te Puke Primary School and will join Te Okuroa Drive School in a full-time capacity from the beginning of Term 1 2021.

With the school opening Term 1 2022, this will allow Cunliffe the opportunity to be fully involved with the establishment Board of Trustees in the next key stages of setting up the school.

This will include recruitment of the senior leadership team and staff, undertaking community consultation on the school's vision and values, confirmation of a final school name and development of the school's curriculum, procedures and systems.

Board of Trustees chairwoman Rebecca Keating said the board was incredibly lucky to have received the large number of high-quality applicants that they did.

"We had the opportunity to select from a high calibre field. Shane stood out for his child focused and community responsive approach to school leadership. We believe he will help ensure this school delivers world class schooling for its community into the future."

The first concrete foundations were poured at the Te Okuroa Drive site earlier last week, with construction on plan to be completed mid-2021.

Information relating to progress with construction as well as information on up-coming community consultation can be found at the Te Okuroa Drive School Facebook page.