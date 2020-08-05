Western Bay of Plenty election candidates have a chance to discuss their views on social issues at an election forum later this month.

SociaLink is holding an election forum at The Kollective on August 27 at 5pm.

SocialLink are the Western Bay of Plenty umbrella group for social service providers and community organisations,

Six candidates from the main parties will answer four questions about their policies, followed by questions from the audience.

Advertisement

SociaLink general manager Liz Davies said the forum was an opportunity to find out how the parties approached social issues as well as an opportunity for the public to directly ask questions.

It is open to anyone in the community, and social service providers.

The forum will also launch the Western Bay of Plenty's Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG).

CPAG works to eliminate child poverty in New Zealand through research, education and advocacy.

It has over 4000 members and supporters across New Zealand; academics, doctors, teachers, health workers, community workers, and others concerned about the high numbers of children living in low-income families.

The election forum

Where: The Kollective, 17th Ave

When: Thursday, August 27 at 5pm