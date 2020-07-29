There are still 71 properties without power this morning following an outage last night which affected more than 1500 properties across Welcome Bay and Maungatapu.

The Power Co website said power was turned off at 4.21am and estimated it would be turned back on at 9.21am.

The cause was not listed.

Last night, the website listed 1576 properties affected in Maungatapu following a power outage about 7.50pm estimating it would be back on at 12.50am.

Advertisement

The Power Co website show there are 71 properties without power this morning.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said crews were called to power lines down on Stephens Pl n Hairini and said there was no mention of a fire.

Last night, a spokesman said they were called to reports of a power pole on fire in Welcome Bay last night and while it was being investigated, the cause was not found.

In Welcome Bay, 71 properties were listed as affected. The website stated the power outage happened at 7.03pm and would return about 12am.

It further stated a site investigation was underway to determine the cause of the outage.