Police responded to reports of a firearm being discharged following an alleged attempted burglary of a vehicle on Windermere Drive this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police were alerted to an incident at an address on Windermere Drive about 2.20pm.

She said police understood two people allegedly attempted to break into a stationary vehicle and when challenged by members of the public one of them allegedly presented a firearm.

"To further intimidate the public one of the offenders discharged their firearm and then together with their accomplice fled the scene."

The firearm that was allegedly discharged was reportedly from a slug gun, the police spokeswoman said, and there were no reports of any injuries.

Police conducted inquiries and located two people at a nearby address, she said.

Two people have been taken into custody.

Two firearms were recovered from the address, the spokeswoman said.

Toi Ohomai spokeswoman said the institute was alerted to a situation near the Windermere campus, however, police "handled the matter swiftly".

"We wish to reassure our staff and students that at no time was Toi Ohomai campus in lockdown, nor did the incident take place on our grounds," the spokeswoman said.

"We will continue to work closely with police, and provide support to the investigation, if it is required."