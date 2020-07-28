After years of negotiation, a pristine and untouched beach on Matakana Island is set to be returned to Māori while remaining open to public access. The decision has been heralded as the "right thing" to do by supporters, but others are concerned at the move. Kiri Gillespie was at the historic meeting, expected to have an impact for generations to come.

"Now is the time to do what is fair, now is the time to do what is just, now is the time to do what is right."

Those words uttered by Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber sealed a historic decision to return part of Tauranga's last untouched pieces of land to Māori, marking a major milestone for iwi yesterday.

Ngai Te Rangi chairman Charlie Tawhiao says the Western Bay council's decision to return Panepane Point to Matakana Island hapū is brave. Photo / File

The proposed return of Matakana Island's Panepane Point will now be subject to public consultation after a unanimous decision at Western Bay of Plenty District Council. Like Mauao, the land will remain open to public access.

Panepane Point, the southeastern tip of the island, borders the Tauranga Harbour channel and has been owned by Western Bay of Plenty District Council since 1989.

Previously its ownership was in the hands of the subsequently disestablished Tauranga Harbour Board after being seized under the Public Works Act in 1923.

Yesterday, district councillors voted to give it back to the five Ngāi te Rangi hapū connected to the island, pending public consultation.

There was standing room only as the council chambers were extended, with hundreds of people packing the room and surrounding hallway. Many had travelled over from the island for the meeting, prompting elected members to say they had not seen such a crowd at the council building before.

However, during public submissions, Western Bay Residents and Ratepayers' Association's Norm Mayo said he was alarmed and the land should not be "gifted away". Rather, it should be offered back to descendants of the original owners at market value, he said.

"This has the potential to be a huge nationwide issue."

Ewan Luskie also spoke, questioning how Webber could justify raising rates while giving such an asset away, saying it did not make sense to him.

The Western Bay of Plenty District Council chambers were packed with Matakana Island iwi, marking a historic decision to return a piece of the island back to Māori ownership. Photo / Kiri Gillespie

Councillors Margaret Murray-Benge and Christina Humphreys said that while they would vote for the decision, they still opposed it and echoed Mayo's suggestion the land should be offered for sale rather than returned.

The decision was moved by Webber and seconded by councillor Don Thwaites, who said the return "guarantees the full rights of people of the wider Bay of Plenty to enjoy this area".

Councillor Mark Dean said he also supported the move, saying island residents would continue to work to preserve the area in perpetuity.

Matakana Island kaumātua Bob Rolleston paid personal thanks to Webber and the council, saying "it's been a long journey for us in this place".

Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber says returning Panepane Point to Matakana Island hapū is the "right thing". Photo / File

"I know we've got a bit of a way to go but we've waited 100-something years already so we will wait a bit longer because we know we will eventually get there.

Rolleston's speech was followed by waiata, marking the milestone.

The five hapū that connect to Matakana Island are part of Ngāi te Rangi iwi and are Ngāi Tuwhiwhia, Ngāti Tauaiti, Te Ngare, Te Whānau a Tauwhao and Ngāi Tamawhariua.

Webber said it was time to do the right thing and that "gives us heart".

"To have a public reserve for the people in the wider Bay of Plenty, it's a pristine beach ... we are pleased with where our proposal is to go."

"We've got a council who have the courage to do the right thing. We've had councillors before, individually, but never had a council."

After the meeting, Ngāi Te Rangi Iwi chairman Charlie Tawhiao said so many people came "because everybody knows this is a turning point in our community and society".

"Everybody here has either been working on this most of their lives or their children have been hearing stories about this."

Tawhiao said it was great to see seven years of working together with the council come to fruition.

"We've got a council who have the courage to do the right thing. We've had councillors before, individually, but never had a council."

Tawhiao said he knew there were some opposing views to the decision "but those are voices from the past, they have no place in today's world".

He is looking forward to moving on.

"This is a turning point. We have to take our hat off to the council. It's a brave step in the right direction."

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is proposing to return Panepane Point on Matakana Island to iwi. Photo / File

Island kaumātua Hauata Palmer said: "We've been at this for seven years, there's been a lot of depth and discussion about the outcome.

"For this many to be here, it was significant for a whole lot of people that came from the island. It was really great to see how important it was to them."

Palmer said the 1923 removal of Panepane Point under the Public Works Act felt unjust.

Panepane Point, in detail. Image / WBOPDC

"For me, personally it was just another form of confiscation."

Now, iwi were looking forward to the chance to preserve the vegetation and retain the land, he said.

A statement of proposal will go out for public consultation from midday today to August 31.

People can provide feedback via the council website or in writing at one of the council's library and service centres.

The council will hold community open days on the following dates:

· Opureora Marae, Matakana Island, August 8 (10am-2pm)

· Omokoroa Boat Club, August 15 (10am-2pm)

· Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club, August 22 (10am-2pm)

How we got to this point:

* Panepane Point was among land confiscated following the 1864 battles of Gate Pā and Te Ranga. The council and hapū have been working to return the land since 2013, resulting in today's decision.

* The land spans about 178 hectares of the island and is spread across two legal titles known as Panepane and Purakau. It is used for forestry purposes but also hosts Port of Tauranga navigational aids. It is also the most visible part of Matakana Island from Mount Maunganui and Tauranga city.

* At a Tauranga Moana and Te Arawa ki Takutai Partnership Forum on February 10, 2020, representatives from the island's five hapū reiterated their long-held desire to have the land returned to them.

* The proposed transfer agreement would see a 7ha public reserve created to ensure public access to the foreshore is protected in perpetuity.