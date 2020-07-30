It might be the middle of winter, but that's no reason not to warm up on some Good Vibes.

L.A.B, Sons of Zion, Katchafire, Ardijah, Che Fu and Lomez Brown are among the acts lined up to perform to the sold-out crowd of 3500 at Mount Maunganui's Soper Reserve on Saturday.

It will be Good Vibes' sixth stop in a nine-date winter festival tour and will be the biggest of the tour.

Promoter Pato Alvarez is pumped to be hosting the festival in his home town.

He said the show sold out months in advance - as had several of the other tour stops.

And what was he expecting from the night?

"A lot of good vibes and energy from the bands and crowd."

He said reviews across all shows had so far been "amazing".

"We are stoked to have the boys from L.A.B on the line-up performing in their home town after their huge success this year."

A MetService spokesman said Saturday would be cloudy with a north-easterly wind which would bring either isolated showers or scattered showers throughout the day.

The temperature is expected to hit a maximum of 15C and the cloud cover meant it would not have dropped significantly by the time the night ends, with a low of 13C.

The festival will be cashless and a partnership with Wayver means money can be topped up onto wrist bands and used as a Paywave prior to the festival.

There will be a $10 official after-party at Havana Eatery and Nightlife with DJ ED X from 10pm.

Two weeks ago, the festival hit Rotorua,

to another sold-out crowd of 3000 and proved people were well into celebrating the end of the social-distancing era.

A New Zealand Police spokeswoman advised festival-goers to ensure they planned ahead and had a safety plan.

Work out how you are going to get home at the end of the night, keep an Eftpos card on you in case you need transport, stick with your mates and have a place to meet up if you do get separated, she said.

General festival rules:

• When: 3pm-10.30pm

• All attendees will be searched on entry. Refusal will deny you entry.

• One-way door: If you leave, you can't come back.

• Your festival pass must be worn at all times.

• The event will take place in rain or shine.

• No entry at the gates will be permitted to anyone who is intoxicated.

• Line-up and set times are subject to change.

• Event is strictly R18, proof of age must be presented.

(Accepted ID: HANZ 18+ Card, NZ Drivers Licence or Passport)

• You may be removed if you are found to be intoxicated inside the premises.