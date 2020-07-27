COMMENT

We live in an age where Kiwis march by the thousands in support of movements such as Black Lives Matter.

Even more of us – about 170,000, many of them school kids – rallied against climate change by taking part in demonstrations around the country.

We are also one of the most popular countries in the world for veganism – and I'm confident people under 30 make up a big chunk of those changing to a plant-based diet lifestyle.

It seems as though young people today want to do their part to make New Zealand a better place by standing up against social injustices or trying to reduce their carbon footprint.

But when it comes to ensuring we're ready to vote well in advance of New Zealand's general elections on September 19, the approach of our under-30s is a little more relaxed.

According to Electoral Commission figures, about a quarter of Rotorua's eligible voters under the age of 30 are not even enrolled to vote. In the Tauranga and Bay of Plenty electorates, almost a third of that age group have not yet enrolled.

I struggle to believe that young voters are simply uninterested in such a massive decision such as having a say in who will run New Zealand, so why is this the case?

Is the less-than-admirable behaviour of some of our political leaders making it hard for young voters to relate to them or trust them to do a good job in ensuring the best for our country?

Do they feel their one vote cannot make a difference?

Are some taking a stand against a democratic process?

Or is there a simpler reason, such as being time-poor or just leaving it to the last minute?

In New Zealand, if you are eligible to vote, it is compulsory to be enrolled. Voting itself is optional.

But the actual act of voting is so important and should be prioritised by every person given the right to vote.

In the 2017 general election, 692,155 eligible people did not vote. Nearly a third of them were aged 18-29.

It's great to see young people making their voices heard on big world issues.

But marching and trying tofu aren't enough.

The political revolution we need here at home is one that gets younger people to the ballot box in September.