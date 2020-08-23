Matt Cowley was a man on a mission.

He and his team fielded hundreds of calls from distressed business owners.
There were tears. There was stress. And there was fear for the future.

When Cowley stepped

Covid was a big surprise

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Prepared for unprepared

The life of Matt Cowley

Quick fire questions with Cowley