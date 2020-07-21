A Mount Maunganui gym is donating about $4000 to local charities to give back to people impacted by Covid-19.

And it's not just a one-off.

Flex Fitness Mount Maunganui manager Nic Haldezos had the idea after the business started to get back on its feet after lockdown.

"We realised how hard it would be for people whose lives or incomes were fully put on hold."

Advertisement

Haldezos said they had "all our payments dry up virtually overnight" and it had been a scary time for them.

But being able to get some income through an online presence helped them.

"I can't imagine what it would be like for others who weren't as fortunate."

The gym runs six-weekly boxing camps and challenges and Haldezos decided that every second challenge they would look at taking the fees and giving back to those in need.

Each camp sees around 20 people pay $200 each and the money will be going back to local charities.

"It is such an important time to band together right now," he said.

He said it wasn't confirmed which charities would be the recipients yet but they were leaning towards the Tauranga Foodbank and the Under the Stars - an organisation which helps homeless in Tauranga.

These could change each challenge to ensure the money was well spread around, he said.

Advertisement

"Very few businesses have as much access to such a large number of people every day ... we need to make the most of that and give back to the community."

They were mindful of the large number of people struggling in the community and urged others who were in a position to give back to do the same, he said.

The gym is based in central Mount Maunganui and has more than a thousand members.

The training camps were designed to educate people about weight loss but also how to manage their nutrition and lead a healthy lifestyle, Haldezos said.

"It's a win-win for everyone involved."