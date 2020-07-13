WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

More than $5000 has been raised for a Rotorua man burned in a freak accident with a fish smoker.

Tangaroa Yorke, a teacher-aide from Rotorua, was covered in burning methylated spirits after a fire "blazed out" of a fish smoker at his brother's house in Katikati on July 4.

The accident put a huge strain on the 20-year-old and his pregnant partner as it put him out of work, cutting income completely.

A Givealittle page was set up by his boss to help raise funds for his family, with the community getting behind him and raising $5353 as at 10am Tuesday.

"I feel really happy and grateful that people would do this for me.

"It's going to make a big difference to my family and I can pay people back who made the long trip to come and visit me."

Tangaroa Yorke was covered in burning methylated spirits after a fire "blazed out" of a fish smoker. Photo / Supplied

Yorke said he was also going to be able to buy some necessities for his son due in the coming weeks.

After 10 days in hospital, Yorke was finally able to head home today.

He said his recovery was going well and he would only have to come back to the hospital a few more times for dressing changes.

Looking back on the incident, Yorke recounted burning methylated spirits spilling on his leg and catching his clothes on fire.

"When the flames got on me ... I could hear a big whoosh," he told the Rotorua Daily Post last week.

He desperately tried to whack the fire out with his left hand, only to have his entire hand catch on fire as the meths transferred.

His sleeve was burnt off and his arm burnt all the way around.

His family were left in shock "and they were scared, really scared," he said.

Tangaroa Yorke was covered in burning methylated spirits after a fire "blazed out" of a fish smoker. Photo / Supplied

His burns were accompanied by blisters and a small burn on his face near his eye.

He was taken to Waikato Hospital at 3am the next day, where he has been since.

Moving out of bed was agonising but he walked for the first time last week - practice for the goal he has for the birth of his first child; a baby boy, due on August 23.

"I want to be able to just walk into the room and meet him."

Yorke works at Lynmore Primary School, with principal Lorraine Taylor making the Givealittle page to raise funds for his family while he can't financially support them.

"When he rang me, he was most concerned that his Lynmore School sweatshirt was burnt."