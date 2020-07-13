I find the uproar of the mall development and loss of carparks fascinating but saddening.

As a casual cyclist of the area, I am very pleased that I will no longer be taking my life in my hands cycling down to the Mount via Pilot Bay.

I wonder if any of the daily negative responders have ever used a bus?

The amount of space that personal vehicles are given in current city planning models is obscene given our urgent need to move away from fossil fuels and reliance on personal vehicles, not only for the impending impacts of climate change but also the growing issue of traffic in our city.

I view this as a great step forward in reducing people's dependence on driving and a push to using public transport.

The slight inconvenience caused is nothing in comparison to the inconvenience of future generations' challenges in responding to climate change.

Learn to live with change, as in order to stand a chance in the future, very dramatic change is coming and it can't come soon enough. Take a bus. (Abridged)

Ben Jones

Mount Maunganui



Bryan Gould ( Opinion, July 8 ) can give our PM all the accolades she deserves, yes she has done well during the coronavirus problems.

But, we need to remember that she is a socialist - when we look anywhere in the world socialism does not work, has never worked, and will not work here.

Neil Harvey

Welcome Bay

