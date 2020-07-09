I must say A Fensom (Letters, July 8) has hit the nail on the head, not about the cycleway, which seems to be a great project, but the difficulty in car parks at the Mount.

Surely all of this debate makes it clear it is difficult to get a car park, so why not have parking meters along Pilot Bay and the beachfront.

This will stop people parking there for long periods of time so there are car parks available.

As I understand most international studies have shown paid parking with strict enforcement allows much more parks to be available.

Andrew Sommerville

Tauranga

Redevelopment is illogical

Potentially dysfunctional councils seem to operate in dysfunctional ways and to be considering, at this time, an expensive and, in my view, stupid roading design redevelopment of The Mall is just illogical especially when it involves the potential loss of 125 parking spaces.

Especially at this time, our council should be concentrating on things that have a positive impact on ratepayers, rather than things that have a negative impact, such as unnecessary expenditure and doing things that the most affected residents, being the ratepayers who live in the area, do not want and do not support.

Recommendation to councillors and I have experienced this myself in the past, do not let the staff take your eye off the important matters by introducing other projects that you will spend meeting after meeting discussing and then when and if it is undertaken be double the projected and budgeted cost.

Mike Baker

Tauranga

