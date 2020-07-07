I applaud the council's decision to trial the one-way system around Pilot Bay and the Mount.

This is a particularly dangerous area to cycle around, congested traffic, narrow road and parking on both sides causing hazards.

A plan with a dedicated cycle lane is long overdue. Local residents should remember this is a public, not private roadway, we all have a right to use it and use it safely.

Russell Wenn

Ōropi

No car parks

My son visited us at the weekend to enjoy the sights. I loaned him my car and they went over to the Mount about 10 am and when they came back I asked how did they enjoy the Mount?

They replied that there were no car parks anywhere near the beach on either side. They had intended to have lunch at the restaurant in Pilot Bay, but instead, as there was nowhere to park they went to Bayfair.

This shows just how important those 125 car parks are. The Pilot Bay road should not be changed, it works well now.

The proposed change does not have to go ahead - listen to the people who put you into council, or make another colossal mistake like Greerton or the parking building.

Leave the Pilot Bay area as it is.

A Fensom

Tauranga

