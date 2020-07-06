A strong wind watch is in place for the Western Bay of Plenty tomorrow while heavy snow is forecast for the Desert Rd.

MetService said a low was expected to move eastwards across the North Island on Wednesday bringing strong west to southwest winds to upper parts of the North Island including west of Pāpāmoa.



The watch is in place from 9am to 6pm.

Meanwhile significant amounts of snow are expected on the Desert Rd between 2pm and 10pm Wednesday with 4 to 8 cm of snow expected to settle on the road above 800m with lesser amounts down to 700m.



A Strong Wind Watch has been issued for parts of the upper North Island (including Auckland) tomorrow behind yet another low which moves across the island in the morning https://t.co/bcFLKY4OUU. Note localised ⛈ with 100km/h gusts are also possible over these areas tomorrow. ^AC pic.twitter.com/5FKvzubJkx — MetService (@MetService) July 6, 2020

Snow flurries should continue after this time and into early Thursday morning, but further accumulations were not expected.

Rotorua, Taupō, Whakatāne and Tauranga can expect showers becoming less frequent this evening before returning tomorrow with some possibly thundery. The weather looks to clear by Thursday all the way into the weekend for the region.