Traffic is backing up on State Highway 2 in Aongatete following a crash.

The two-car crash happened at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Wright Rd about 12.40pm, a police spokeswoman said.

She said initial indications were that the occupants had suffered minor injuries and no one was trapped.

A post on a local Facebook traffic page said traffic was backed up about 2km southbound from the Aongatete packhouse.

Advertisement

Another person commented that there were heavy queues that were quickly building.