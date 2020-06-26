A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Bay of Plenty region.

The MetService watch also covers the Kaimai Range, Coromandel Peninsula and the far north of Gisborne.

Forecasters are warning of "a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms" and possible "downpours with rainfall intensities of 25 to 35mm per hour and small tornadoes with strong wind gusts" through to 11pm tonight.

The conditions in the upper North Island are being caused by "an unstable airmass with embedded troughs" according to a MetService press release this morning.

Advertisement

"Wind gusts of this strength can cause some structural damage, including trees

and power lines, and may make driving hazardous," it said.

"If any tornadoes occur, they will only affect very localised areas."

It said the rainfall could cause "surface and/or flash flooding, especially

about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also

lead to slips".

"Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor

visibility in heavy rain."