Katikati honey company BeeNZ's manuka packaging unanimously wins supreme award today.

BeeNZ's manuka honey packaging has taken out the printing industry's top award at the prestigious Pride In Print awards this year.

The family-owned and operated honey company was formed in 2015 by David and Julie Hayes.

Pride In Print is an annual event for the printing, packaging, signage and graphic arts industries and attracts hundreds of entries from all over New Zealand.

BeeNZ founders David Hayes and Julie Hayes (centre) at the Katikati and Waihi Beach Community Awards ceremony in 2016. Photo / File

Winners were announced online today as the annual dinner event was cancelled because of Covid-19.

Logick Print & Graphics' David Gick, in Auckland, entered the packaging which was the small company's third supreme award win in eight years.

The packaging was designed by the two-man Tauranga brand and advertising agency Society.

The winning product. Photo / Supplied

Described by judges as having "class written all over it" the presentation box carries a pot of honey, complete with a metal spoon and a passport hand-stitched booklet.

The box also won best in category for Paper & Board Packaging.

Judge Natasha Poznanovic said it was a piece of art.

Their praise of the crafted box included its "perfect embossing", the friction fixed design that held the pottle in place, the detail on the purpose-made lightweight machine-tooled metal spoon, and the overall design.

Judge Shane Goggin said the gift box was impressive and difficult to fault.

"The more we looked at it, the more detail we saw, and every detail was perfect. It was fascinating... It looks expensive and luxurious, something people might keep," Goggin said.