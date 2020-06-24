A crash on State Highway 30 has caused a power pole to partially block the road near Te Teko.

The car crashed into the power pole about 5.45am at the intersection of State Highway 30 and Military Rd in Otariki, a police spokeswoman said.

The crash was partially blocking a lane on the State Highway, she said. But no one was injured.



The pole was down on the road and the power company had been called, she said.



Police remain at the scene.

The Horizon Network was not reporting any outages at this stage.