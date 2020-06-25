

Love your local is the message of a Kiwi wrap and Mexican meal-kit company's road trip to 10 towns including the Bay of Plenty this month.

The Farrah's campervan is visiting 10 North Island towns including Tauranga and Rotorua from June 23 to July 3 as part of its "We Love You for Loving Local" campaign.

The road trip aims to promote some of Farrah's own long-time customers by stopping outside their businesses and giving away vouchers and prizes in a bid to generate support from locals.

Onboard the caravan and part of Farrah's sales and marketing team, Sophie Fitzgerald said the idea was to "spread the love" to hospitality businesses post the lockdown.

"We wanted to do our bit to make a difference. Hospitality is an important part of the economy and obviously the industry has taken a massive hit."

The campervan visited Tauranga cafes including Cafe 88, The General, Mexicali Fresh, Cafe Anatolia Tauranga and Hello Rosie today and Rotorua's AVC Cafe, Capers Cafe, Abracadabra Cafe and the Blue Lake tomorrow.

Fitzgerald said the campaign was about encouraging people back out into their communities and "creating memories" and socialising at their favourite local again.

"The economic benefits are huge for supporting your locals and keeping the money in the community."

Farrah's co-owner Jovan Canak said the hospitality industry was where the business first started out and was still an important part of the company today.

"It's pretty tough to see what's happening out there to these remarkable hard-working people and their businesses."

Canak said there was no better way than to take action by hitting the road to help reconnect New Zealand consumers with their past traditions and memories of dining at their local eateries.

"It's about the little positive things we can all do that can help," he said.

"Unfortunately, we won't be able to touch every town on our trip, but we hope the message of 'loving your local' can resonate as a priority for consumers.

"Providing support during this hardship and helping to make a difference is what this road trip is all about."