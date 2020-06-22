Heavy rain is forecast for the Western Bay of Plenty and Coromandel this week.

MetService issued a heavy rain watch today for Bay of Plenty west of Te Puke including the Kaimai Range from 3am Thursday through to Friday morning.

Periods of heavy rain with northeast gales are likely.



Coromandel can expect the heaviest falls with a heavy rain warning in place for Thursday. 100 to 150 mm of rain is expected as well as northeast gales.

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.