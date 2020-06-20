Police are investigating after a car went up in flames behind a house in Ohauiti today.

Crews were called to the scene on Ohauiti Rd about 11.30am and the car was "well alight" on arrival, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

He said the car was quite close to a house but was contained.

A fire investigator was on the way and the "suspicious" incident had been reported to police, he said.

There were no injuries.

A resident said it appeared the car had caught fire behind a house about three doors down from his home.

"I heard a couple of loud bangs then saw some dark smoke," he said.

He said he was not sure how it went up in flames, but it did not seem like the property was in any danger.

The resident said it had dwindled down to only a little bit of smoke now and it had only taken crews about 20 minutes to extinguish it.