The chronicles of the short life and early death of the Harington Street 'Transport Hub' make grim reading.

Variously paused (by the council), rejected (by engineers) then abandoned (courtesy of council), the hub's story is reminiscent of that heartrending song 'Nobody's Child' - shunned as not fit for purpose with little hope for the future.

Options for The Hub - real name Carpark - are limited.

With floors sloping to the horizon, the structure is unfit for human occupation. Perhaps hanging baskets could be re-strung from The Hub's periphery. Sending flowers would demonstrate that council is indeed capable of compassion.

Collateral damage? Witness the cycling fraternity who must surely wake at night and blub for The Hub. Lashings of lycra gone to waste and Italian bicycles now worth a penny-farthing.



Come the year 3020, should the edifice still be standing, will people stare and ask ... "is this Stonehenge in steel?".

Just don't blame it on the druids.

(Abridged)

Peter Bullick

Tauranga.



Advertisement

Take a good look

Robert Fisher QC (Opinion, June 19) hit the nail on the head, take a good look at his last three paragraphs and digest!

He suggests our health workers must be reinforced with officers and security guards; a better testing system i.e. more in stringent and last but not least, a final test before being allowed for release.

(Abridged)

Peter Pratt

Tauranga



The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

Advertisement

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz