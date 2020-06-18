The Tauranga City Council will install more bollards next week to restrict car parking on the railway side of the access road as part of upgrades to Kulim Park.

The council said the extra bollards would prevent visitors from parking on the open grassed areas to create a safer park for people to enjoy.

The park usage will be monitored over the coming months to better understand if further changes to the layout are needed, a council spokesperson said.

"For example, to understand if there are enough parking spaces and to also trial drainage solutions to reduce ponding issues."

The park will remain open to vehicles during the installation of the bollards and construction is expected to take about seven days.

These works follow the decision made by the council's Projects, Services and Operations Committee meeting on February 18.

Between June and October, the council will monitor the use of the park to understand if further changes are needed to the car parking layout as well as trial drainage solutions.

Early next year the final car parking layout will be implemented alongside an upgrade to the park.

The council adopted a minimum upgrade of the park on December 3, 2019.

This included improving drainage of the park, upgrading the children's playground and constructing a shared pathway seaward of the existing roadway.

It also included minimising unrestricted vehicle access on the grassed areas and maintaining a minimum of 80 car parks (not necessarily sealed.

Continued monitoring of park use will help the council with its future decision making and park development.