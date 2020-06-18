Covid-19 has crippled the NZ economy, jobs have been lost and businesses folded. The population has experienced several months of living in isolation.

But we accepted and approve all of that.

Now we have a group of public servants who have allowed two women out of lockdown. They have been caught out. Other breaches have occurred. Several have been hinted at but I would bet there are some that the facts have not been disclosed to us, the general public.

It is time all of them were held responsible. In my view, those people who recommended this exemption and those who approved it should all lose their taxpayer-funded employment. With them should go the people who are controlling the release of information.

The New Zealand population deserve the full truth, in a timely manner.

(Abridged)

Bill Richardson

Parkvale



Let's vote yes

Principal Patrick Walsh (Opinion, June 16) has seen the devastating effects of cannabis use while that drug has been and is illegal.

Were the teenagers he referred to advantaged by the criminality aspect?

Let's vote yes to legalise recreational cannabis and allow the Government to regulate and control. It is possible that young people no longer threatened by a conviction could be assisted to better health, education and guidance.

The dismal regulation of alcohol is real but it is not reasonable to deny citizens freedom of choice in their own malaise.

I am not in favour of prohibition of any vices - gambling, alcohol abuse, drug abuse, excess fizzy drinking/sugar intake, cigarette smoking, and vaping to name a few. However, for all except drug abuse help can be sought without fear.

(Abridged)

Cherie Luxton

Papamoa

