I agree with Margaret Murray-Benge re the Katikati bypass and roading.

Consecutive governments have ripped off us motorists with road user charges and now they want to put them up again.

We need a level playing field on this matter. Why should RUC go up when people using electric vehicles and cyclists use the road without paying.

Rail should not be in this issue.

The simple solution is those of us with RUC vehicles is to modify our vehicles so that the speedometer can be switched on and off to avoid paying RUCs.

This would give us drivers the satisfaction that we are getting our own back.

(Abridged)

Graham Holloway

Gate Pa



Experts have let us down

I have got a gripe with these so-called experts who spout off how the borders are under strict control and exceptions are strictly adhered to.

It beggars disbelief they let two women out of quarantine early without testing them first and the same goes for the two teenagers - and they're kids, of course they are going to run.

As usual the most important bit is in the detail.

They have let the country down badly and have to gain our respect again and the best way to do that is to do the job right.

(Abridged)

Gavin Muir

Rotorua

