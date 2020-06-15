Bay of Plenty Rugby Union's chief executive has paid tribute to the man affectionately known as 'Uncle Stevie' on the rugby radio airwaves.

Mike Rogers said Steven Taewhanake Pearson, who died today, will be missed by the rugby community.

"He was the voice of reason, the voice of rugby, the voice of the people. That is the best way to describe Steven, " said Rogers.

"A man who lived and breathed Greerton Marist Rugby and could be heard every Saturday morning on Moana Radio - telling it like it is.

"It will be sad to think we have lost such a rugby identity. My thoughts and wishes go out to his whānau at this sad time."

Bay of Plenty Rugby Union's chief executive Mike Rogers. File/ Photo

Pearson is survived by his children, mokopuna and his brothers and sisters.

"I remember Steven inviting me on to his Saturday show and while he could be witty and charming, he had no problem calling you out on any rugby matter he felt needed to be raised," Rogers said.

"His rugby knowledge was second to none and he was a real advocate for not only for his club, Greerton Marist but for every club in the region. He will be missed."

Pearson will be taken to Huria Marae today and on Wednesday, he will be taken to Greerton Marist Clubrooms.