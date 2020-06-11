Tauranga central's Michael Hill Jeweller store has shut its doors for good due to a lack of profit.

The shop, on Devonport Rd, did not reopen after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, along with two other stores in Johnsonville and Upper Hutt.

A statement from a Michael Hill representative in Australia said Michael Hill constantly reviewed the "profitability of all the stores in its network" and this meant three would not reopen post-Covid.

The remaining 49 Michael Hill stores across New Zealand, including one in Bayfair and Tauranga Crossing, were open and trading with no further store closures planned.

"Every effort has been made to redeploy impacted staff from those stores across the Michael Hill store network".