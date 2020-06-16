Some Tauranga real estate agents are donating money made from every house sale to a local community group, sports team or school.

Matua Primary School is the latest to receive a $5000 cheque from Sotheby's International Realty Tauranga agent Chris Pringle.

Sotheby's International Realty Tauranga has an "Alliance Programme", which sees an agent team up with a community group, sports team or school and the agent donates with every house sale.

Former Black Cap Chris Pringle has aligned with Matua Primary School and this week presented them with a $5000 cheque towards sporting equipment for the school.

Pringle said he chose Matua Primary because he had lived in the area for 16 years and his now grown-up children were once pupils of the school.

"It makes sense to give back," he said. "It is just a nice thing to do. It gives you a good feeling. You don't expect anything back for it."

Matua Primary School pupils Tom Parkes, Eli O'donnell and Caitlyn Grice with Chris Pringle and principal Marcus Nourish. Photo / George Novak

The idea emerged in August last year.

"Every time I sell a house I give money to Matua school," Pringle said. "The whole idea is to support the local community and schools are a big part of that."

Matua Primary School principal Marcus Nourish said it was a good partnership.

"It is a great way for the community to be supported through the company and from Chris, who is local in the area.

"Obviously the financial support has been fantastic too. We try to dedicate that towards sporting equipment for the kids."

Nourish did not yet know what the money would be spent on but said it would be directed into the school's sporting department.