One person is being treated for minor injuries after a car rolled on State Highway 29 on the Lower Kaimai Range.

A police communication spokesperson said the incident happened about just before 4.30pm on SH29 near the intersection of Poripori Rd.

The spokeswoman said one person was being treated for minor injuries after the car rolled and the road around the scene was likely to be blocked until the vehicle was removed.

Tauranga City Council contractors had also been called in help clean-up a fuel spillage on the road, she said,

A witness to the crash told the Bay of Plenty Times that it had appeared one car had slipped off the road and flipped in the southbound lane just before Kaimai School.

He said two police cars were at the scene and Fire and St John services were seen heading towards the scene.

"The road did not appear to be blocked," the man said.