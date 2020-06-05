Music fans have raised more than $15,000 to help the owners of a popular Bay venue make it through the Covid-19 crisis.

The Mount Maunganui venue, Totara St, hosts national and international touring acts, as well as workshops, and private functions.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic took control of the country, the venue was forced to close until the country was placed in alert level 1. The bills did not stop and co-director Jay Munro feared they may have to close before they got a chance to reopen.

They decided to sign up to a crowdfunding page, orchestrated through Save My Venue. So far, more than 200 people have donated to the cause raising $15,620 of a $25,000 goal.

Advertisement

The decision to put their hand out and ask for help was a hard one, Munro told the Bay of Plenty Times, but the writing was on the wall for the business, he said.

"When you have the wage subsidy, it covers wages for staff but it doesn't cover any of your normal outgoings.

"We didn't want to dig ourselves into a hole so we just decided to go with it. We're not good at asking for help at the best of times. Putting your hand out is not an easy thing."

Totara St co-director Jay Munro. Photo / File

Munro said it had been a humbling experience to watch the donations grow. Both he and co-director Ross Shilling could not be more thankful for the support.

"That is going to cover a whole lot of bills for that period we haven't been turning over any money.

"We paid the first month's rent when we first went into lockdown but we are going to have to pay the landlord back what we owe him. It's not cheap to have a building that size in Mount Maunganui, but I'm really stoked with how it's [crowdfunding] gone."

One of the main benefits of the venue of being under the same roof as the Mauao Performing Arts Centre, Munro said, was it allowed music students to cut their teeth on a stage where other established artists performed.

The crowdfunding, which ends today meant those experiences could continue, as the other option would be walking away, Munro said.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed on Wednesday that once the decision was made to move to alert level 1, all social distancing restrictions at bars, restaurants, churches and sports stadiums, community sporting events and funerals would be lifted.

The announcement was music to Munro's ears. As a way to say thanks, Munro said he was planning to invite all those who donated to a show featuring local artist Tiki Taane when the country moves to alert level 1.