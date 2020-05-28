Police can now release the name of the man who died in a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 5, in Ngongotahā.

He was 26-year-old Timothy Edwardson of Kawerau.

Police were called to a single-car crash between Tarukenga Rd and Dalbeth Rd about 5.25am on May 25.

Edwardson was the sole occupant and died at the scene.

The section of highway between the Ngongotahā roundabout and Oturoa Rd was closed for three hours as police conducted a serious crash investigation.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Police extend their sympathies to his family.