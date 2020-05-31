After more than 30 years in the same field, today David Benton has a regret - that his wife Michael Ann isn't here to celebrate and share his Queen's Birthday Honour.

Today Benton has been named a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to addiction support and treatment.

Benton and Michael Ann started the Hanmer Clinic Tauranga together 20 years ago to create a programme to provide long-term support to those recovering from addiction.

"Our idea was a programme where people would be treated with respect and compassion and offered support over whatever length of time they needed."

Michael Ann died in 2017.

For Benton, she was his "inspiration and companion" and he wishes he could share the honour with her.

"I'm quite honoured by this and do have to acknowledge my wife and the wonderful people we've had working for us at Hanmer Clinic over the years including our current staff … who are caring, dedicated and skilled people," Benton said.

"I would emphasise the true heroes in all this are the clients who come to us. It takes a lot of courage and commitment to overcome addiction.

"Alcoholism and addiction are no respecter of person or rank or place in society. It's all-encompassing."

Benton entered the field of addiction after his own journey overcoming alcohol dependency.

"It was a field that fascinated me. My own process through that journey was tough and fraught at times. It made me appreciate how much help is required to get through."

Initially working in the United States, the Bentons returned to New Zealand in 1992 before starting the Hanmer Clinic in 1999.

Besides the District Health Board, which supports the clinic, it is now the largest supplier of addiction support services in Tauranga.

For Benton, the addiction treatment field is "endlessly fascinating, challenging, and rewarding".

"Addiction is a dreadful condition to live with. Even in its milder forms, it is toxic and in its more advanced form it is destructive for those who have it and for those who live with those who have it."

The courage and persistence shown by those who recovered was humbling and inspiring, he said.

"What I find rewarding is people finding themselves. People starting to emerge from that horrible black hole they descend into. People who can stop running from demons in their mind and start to engage in wider society."

David Benton's career

• Inaugural chief executive of Hanmer Clinic Tauranga.

• Member of the National Committee for Addiction Treatment for 16 years.

• Member of the National Opioid Training Advisory Board for nine years.

• Chairman of the National Network of Opioid Treatment Providers for nine years.

• Previously the manager of the Lakes Methadone Service in Rotorua and was programme director for the Salvation Army Bridge Programme on Rotoroa Island, Auckland.