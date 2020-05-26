A person has being taken to Tauranga Hospital in a critical condition after their car crashed into a street light in Mount Maunganui.

Firefighters were called to the single-vehicle crash about 9.01am on Ocean Beach Rd where it intersects with Marine Parade.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said one person was trapped.

A St John media spokeswoman said two ambulance went to the scene and have taken a person to Tauranga Hospital in a critical condition.

A police media spokeswoman said road was not blocked.