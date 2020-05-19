Firefighters battled a house blaze for an hour in the Western Bay of Plenty last night.

Crews from Mayor View, Katikati and Waihi were called to the house on Athenree Rd at 8.12pm.

The house was "well-involved" when crews arrived, and the fire was extinguished at 9.07pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said no one was inside the house and it was not deemed suspicious.

Firefighters returned this morning to ensure the blaze had been completely put out.

Meanwhile, emergency services were called to a car shed fire this morning on Corinna St in Welcome Bay, Tauranga.

Fire fighters were called at 4.13am and a fire investigator is on the scene.

A police media spokeswoman said it was being treated as arson.