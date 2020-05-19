Firefighters were called to a Tauranga emergency tonight after a van caught alight, while its occupant was still driving.

Fire crews were called to the van and its driver in Welcome Bay at 5.16pm.

A Fire and Emergency media spokesman said the incident happened at Panorama Drive and Kaitemako Rd.

He said it was unclear as to what happened but it appeared the van caught alight while still being driven.

Crews left the van with the owner once the fire was extinguished.

No one was injured in the incident, the spokesman said.