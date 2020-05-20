COMMENT:

It's great to see New Zealand returning to a watered-down version of normality.

It's great to see businesses enjoying a boost as we rush to book for services we've gone without for nearly two months.

It's also great to see families being able to reconnect - grandparents seeing their grandkids again, children reuniting with their friends and adults able to socialise in small doses.

But while most of us gradually return to a more normal way of life, it looks to be a long road ahead for many others.

For those without family members living in New Zealand, who knows when their catch ups won't have to involve technology and can resume with an actual visit across borders?

For those working in the travel industry, many remain jobless and will be considering alternative options as they wait to see what happens around the world post-Covid-19.

And for those working in the events and entertainment industry, their future not only relies on borders to open again, but it also relies on the easing of mass gathering restrictions, people's and business' perceptions of safety and financial ability as well.

Advertisement

The industry is likely to be one of the last to recover - but it's probably one that our mental health needs sooner rather than later.

As much as I've enjoyed seeing artists perform live on social media during the lockdown, over-saturation is a thing and it's nothing more than a temporary fix if you enjoy live music in a social setting.

We've been cooped up - probably longer than any of us have ever been in our lifetimes - and having an event of any kind to look forward to is a good morale booster.

Whether it's a work event or a social one, having something you have committed to can work as a massive motivator. This is especially so after going so long confined to your own space and thoughts with only the company and activities that your bubble allows, or even if you've added a few extra kilograms that you're unhappy about.

But it's not just adults who can benefit from events. Children had been preparing for social or sports events, seasons and competitions before lockdown. Now, they no longer have anything set in concrete to work towards, breaking routine. Having something for them to look forward to can only boost their moods, too.

And any kind of positive motivation has got to be good for your mental health.