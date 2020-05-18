A small truck and a tractor towing a trailer have flipped after a crash in Aongatete between Tauranga and Katikati.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the scene on Wright Rd about 7.50am.

The crash caused both the truck and tractor/trailer to flip blocking both lanes, she said. Two people were treated for minor injuries by ambulance staff and weren't needed to be taken to hospital.

The tractor involved in the crash. Photo / Supplied

Fire service also attended the scene and fuel from the tractor was on the road.

As of the 9.05am the road had been cleared, the police spokeswoman said.