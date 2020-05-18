Seven punters in the Bay of Plenty will be celebrating after winning a chunk of the $1 million Lotto draw on Saturday.

The winning tickets were bought in Rotorua, Mount Maunganui, Katikati and Edgecumbe, with a further three purchased online.

They join 103 players from around the country who each won $10,363 in Saturday's Strike Must Be Won draw.

The Strike Must Be Won jackpot of $1m was not won and therefore rolled down to Division 2, where it was shared by the 103 players.

Lotto NZ head of communications and corporate social responsibility Marie Winfield said it was fantastic to see a large number of winners from all around the country.

"From as far north as Kaitaia to the south in Invercargill, over 100 people won more than $10,000 each. We are delighted to see so many players benefit, particularly at this time," she said.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above stores should check their ticket immediately at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

At Alert Level 2, all Lotto stores are able to re-open with extra health and safety measures in place.

There has also been an extension, until June 4, to claim winning paper tickets which expired during the lockdown.

This will apply to Lotto, Powerball, Strike, Keno, Bullseye and Instant Kiwi tickets bought in retail stores, that expired between March 26 and May 13.

Winning tickets in the Bay of Plenty

Katikati - Four Square Katikati

Edgecumbe - Gull Edgecumbe

Mount Maunganui - Bayfair Lotto

Rotorua - Pak N Save Rotorua

Bay of Plenty - MyLotto, three winning tickets