Tauranga's massive reggae festival One Love is going back to its roots.

Organisers for Australasia's biggest reggae event have announced the dates for next year's two-day festival, which returns to Tauranga's Wharepai Domain on Waitangi weekend on February 6 and 7.

Promoter Pato Alzvarez, from Pato Entertainment, said One Love first started on Waitangi weekend six years ago and with Waitangi Day falling on a long weekend again next year it was a good time to return to their original dates. Coinciding with reggae legend Bob Marley's birthday was also a drawcard, he said.

The line-up of New Zealand and international artists soon to be announced.

With restrictions around travel, mass gatherings and social distancing due to Covid-19, international artists have agreed to quarantine when they arrive in New Zealand if required.

One Love organiser Pato Alvarez from Pato Entertainment. Photo / File

Next year's event will be the seventh in the city and with the last five selling out, Alvarez expects demand to be strong once again. He said the full line-up would be released in the next six to eight weeks and is confident people will be happy with the announcements.

"We are super excited. We have confirmed some really amazing talent for next year," Alvarez said.

There will be a 24-hour ticket sale from Thursday, with the remaining tickets, if any, being sold when the full line-up is released.

This year's One Love festival brought together grammy award winning performers, rising stars and Kiwi favourites reuniting for summer's biggest reggae event.