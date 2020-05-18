COMMENT:

"Never let a good crisis go to waste."

It has been some years since Winston Churchill reportedly uttered those words, which I've since heard more than a few times since Covid-19 arrived in New Zealand.

While it's often politicians bandying the phrase about, I feel the saying has merit for everyone.

Covid-19 forced most of us into self-isolation. People worked from their kitchen counters, exercised in their driveways and socialised with friends online, not in person. At times, going by the level of PPE some went to, trips to the supermarket was akin to exploring a space station.

What a strange time it became.

For me, life before Covid-19 was busy.

Days were dominated by work and chores and time off was basically rushing from place to place, commitment to commitment. I told myself I liked to be busy, and to some degree I still do, but Covid-19 forced a reset to all of that. And I'm grateful for it.

Life in our respective bubbles meant many of us spent quality time with families and loved ones. We had the time to truly appreciate the simple things and admire the beauty of what's in our own backyard. I've never had so much work-life balance in my life, and I've loved every minute of it.

In my view, the lockdown has enriched life, health, loves and friendships. I've spoken with some friends more during the lockdown than usually would have previously.

I learned the world will not end if you stop to smell the roses or take a walk down at the local park. The lockdown has highlighted what's important to me and I imagine it has done likewise with many others.

What a waste it would be if we threw all of that aside now.

I was a little saddened to see the lengthy queues of people rushing to the big chain stores and fast-food outlets as soon as level 2 arrived last week. Sure, I can appreciate that someone might be willing to wait 20 minutes for their favourite burger, but I don't understand the desperation behind someone waiting nearly two hours at a hardware store just for some potting mix. The latter is one of many examples we, as a news organisation, encountered while covering level 2's arrival.

Yes, let's absolutely support Go Local! and get the economy going again. It needs our support more than ever. But let's not be so quick to throw out the unique insight Covid-19 has given us. Let's not rush things either.

We have a real opportunity to help shape the future society we want to live in. It's up to us to decide what that will be.