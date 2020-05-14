Comment

The call has gone out - shop local!

You may ask, why should I?

By eating, playing and spending local, you get to enjoy all that Te Puke has to offer and you are investing in building a community. You assist your town to flourish and Te Puke needs you to be invested in it right now.

Small business is the personality of our town. For many life before Covid-19 was tough enough. Life post-Covid-19 will be challenging. But with your help, together we will get through this and come out a more cohesive community.

Te Puke citizens are an amazing bunch of humans with big hearts. This has been evident since alert levels began being lifted to allow a small amount of trading within the main street.



Navigating the process of trading under alert level 3 has been challenging for both parties, but with a bit of creative flare, together they have made it work.

Local support has given business owners a lifeline.

Locals know that small businesses are the heartbeat of the neighbourhood. They are the ones they approach to help their children's local sports teams or schools out with fundraisers. They are the ones local sports teams approach to assist with projects to develop their clubs and so on.

They bring family friendly events to town. Really they are the backbone of the local economy, and the spirit of the town.

So come on Te Puke, let's show the country how EPIC the Kiwifruit Capital of the World is, and keep it local.