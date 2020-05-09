The driver of vehicle involved in a single-vehicle crash off State Highway 2, Aongatete has been taken to Tauranga Hospital in a critical condition.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened about 8.55am today after it appeared the driver suffered some kind of medical event.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said the patient was taken to Tauranga Hospital and was reported to be in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, police said the driver of a car which rolled on the East Taupō Arterial road in Rotokawa, about 11.40pm last night suffered minor to moderate injuries.

The road was partially blocked until about 1am today when the vehicle was towed, a police spokeswoman said.