When Karl Arrowsmith reopens his home-based barber shop he'll be operating in a way unlike he's had to before.

After more than six weeks of closing his doors to the public, the Tauranga man is now preparing to reopen with plenty of safety precautions in place.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced New Zealand into lockdown on March 26, followed by the slight easing of restrictions under alert level 3 last month. On Thursday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed that under alert level 2, retail outlets, malls, restaurants, bars, barbers and hair salons, gyms, playgrounds and more could reopen under strict social distancing rules.

Arrowsmith said he's already planned how he would operate under level 2, which would include one customer in at his Pillains Pt business at one time, only using his barberkarl.com booking system, wearing face masks and gloves, and staying behind a client as much as possible. While he was stringent on sterilising his tools between clients before the Covid-19 pandemic, he would be stepping it up when he opens again.

After more than six weeks without professional haircuts, Arrowsmith is expecting an influx of bookings when he's allowed to open - he's already getting inquiries from clients wanting to book. However, because there is no confirmation whether New Zealand will move into level 2, or when that will happen, they'll have to wait.

He said people enjoy a visit to their barber because they want to look tidy and now that people are preparing to be out in public again, he's expecting appointments to fill pretty quickly.

"I think the main reason is going back into having social lives again soon," Arrowsmith said.

As much as he has enjoyed spending some downtime with his family during the lockdown, Arrowsmith says he has been missing his job.

"It's going to be really cool to be able to see everyone again.

"I have really been missing cutting people's hair, I am really looking forward to getting back into it."

Tourism operators will also be getting ready to reopen under level 2, which will be a lot different without international travellers.

Craig Holley, co-owner of Adventure Playground Rotorua, said with travel restrictions in place, the domestic tourism market would be the saving grace for the tourism industry and urged people to support local. However, he knew it was easier said than done for some.

"For the tourism industry, it's going to be crucial. The bottom line is that there are a lot of people that probably have trips overseas booked that have cancelled who are either going to reorganise something to do so local tourism would be the natural thing. A lot of people should look and see their own backyard before they travel, but on the other side of it you've got a lot of people that have been made unemployed, which is going to make it a little bit tough for people as well.

"Us Kiwis don't like being cooped up for five or six weeks either."

Domestic tourism made up about 65 per cent of Holley's business before the Covid-19 pandemic, with many of those coming from Tauranga and Hamilton. It also included corporate and private functions, which was likely to weaken as businesses and individuals struggle through their own Covid-19 situations.

Holley was hoping to work with other tourism operators to create strong relationships and products people want.

"It's probably more prevalent than ever the local businesses should be working together.

"That's probably something that could be nurtured a little bit more going forward because ultimately it's the whole economy going to benefit from more tourism."