The drive-through Covid-19 assessment centre in Katikati will be open on Monday and Friday next week.

The service will be operational from 10am-2pm on those days.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board Community Based Health Services Lead Dr Joe Bourne said hours may continue to change depending on the level of demand but the centre would operate for as long as needed.

All patients with the following symptoms are eligible to be seen at the drive-through facility:

• Cough

• Shortness of Breath

• Sore Throat

• Runny Nose

All symptoms can be with or without fever. People are asked to bring their NHI number if available and anyone unsure whether they meet the eligibility are asked to call their General Practice or Healthline for advice.

All patients are required to arrive at the drive-through assessment centre in a vehicle, only with people within their bubble. Those who don't have access to a vehicle, contact their GP for advice.

The location and opening times are as follows:

Katikati Community Based Assessment Centre (CBAC), Katikati Rugby Club, Fairview Rd, Katikati: Monday, May 11, 10am – 2pm, Friday, May 15, 10am – 2pm.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

