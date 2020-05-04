A 20-year man is facing several charges after he allegedly fled police and rammed a patrol car during a Bay of Plenty pursuit on State Highway 2.

A police spokeswoman said the incident unfolded at 5.50pm yesterday when police tried to pull over a vehicle due to excessive speed on Wainui Road near Ōpōtiki.

She said the driver fled from police and a short pursuit was initiated.

"The fleeing vehicle then reversed the car into the police vehicle and the pursuit was abandoned."

"Police officers then sighted the vehicle and the pursuit was resumed and the vehicle was eventually stopped on Richard Street in Ōpōtiki, she said.

The police spokeswoman said there were no injuries.

She said a 20-year-old man is due to appear in Whakatāne District Court today on several charges, including failing to stop when required, wilful damage and reckless driving.