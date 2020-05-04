COMMENT

Whatever activity you do, there is a risk.

But risk is a broad spectrum. You might stub a toe or roll an ankle while running or walking. Or you could drown while surfing or be shot while hunting.

Humans take these risks every day. Often without even thinking about worst case scenarios.

Last week a man heading on a simple walk in the Kaimai Range ended up lost in the bush for three days after a wrong turn.

Later he was found by two members of the public who were biking the Waipapa Track. Things could have been a lot worse.

Elsewhere, hunters lucky enough to have access to private land have been hunting at level 3 without making news, fishermen and women have been fishing from the shore without incident. Both activities are arguably higher risk than a walk in the forest.

People are stir crazy. We've been cooped up for weeks and the level 3 rules seem inconsistent.

We can walk on public walking tracks, but can't go hunting in public areas. We can interact with fast-food workers who touch the bag of food or cup before handing it over 'contactless', but can only expand our bubbles minimally, if at all.

In my view, the problem isn't the activity, it's being unprepared. No matter what outdoor activity you are doing, you need to take a way to communicate, food and water - at a minimum.

People are getting impatient and I believe it's time to relax rules for those who can do these recreational activities safely.

There are always going to be idiots. Whether at level 4, 3, or outside a pandemic. We shouldn't let these rare cases affect the rules for those who are acting safely.

With the number of new cases in the single digits for days now, people are getting complacent. Between the start of level 3 and 6pm Sunday police received 1200 reports of people breaching restrictions.

Enforcement action has been taken against 514 people, there have been 135 prosecutions and 342 warnings.

Looser rules and more freedom will mean fewer breaches so it's time to relax the rules.

Recreational activities can still be done at a physical distance. They can definitely be done at a bigger physical distance than between customer and server at a drive-through.

