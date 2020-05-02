A Waikato man missing in the Kaimai Range for three days has been found alive and well.

The 28-year-old was found by two members of the public who were biking the Waipapa Track this afternoon.

A family spokeswoman said loved ones had not yet seen Liam Mcpherson this afternoon, but had been told he was being airlifted out.

"We are all just elated."

Advertisement

"He is now on his way to Waikato Hospital tired, cold and weak but hungry (which has to be a good sign)," she said.

She gave "a big thank you from [our] family to all involved".

"When you have a successful outcome like this you know what they do is worthwhile and [they] can all be proud of being part of an amazing team."

"The pair did the right thing and alerted police immediately," a police statement said.

"We were able to get staff to his position who directed a helicopter in to get him out."

The bikers stayed with Mcpherson until police arrived.

On Thursday, police received a report that the 28-year-old had not returned after going for a walk on or near Te Aroha mountain on Wednesday afternoon.

Today, 12 search and rescue teams made up of 36 volunteers focused their search on the Waiorongomai Valley area.

Advertisement

"This includes Land Search and Rescue staff and trained canyon staff with cave rescue experience," a police spokeswoman said this morning.

Mcpherson was reported missing by a friend but was in touch with a family member on the afternoon of his disappearance.

Police had asked the Department of Conservation to close the Waiorongomai Track while they carried out the search and appealed to the public for information, earlier this week.