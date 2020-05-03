COMMENT:

My husband thinks I have taken it upon myself to single-handedly kickstart the economy.

And maybe I have?

In the past few days, I've learnt my Visa number by heart as I've pulled it out of my wallet time and time again to pay for orders on various sites.

READ MORE:

• GO LOCAL! NZME regional titles launch support-local campaign

• GO LOCAL! Why are you supporting Rotorua local business?

• GO LOCAL! Lower Hutt family plans post-lockdown trip to Rotorua

• Premium - GO LOCAL! Rotorua eyes domestic visitors to keep tourism industry alive post-lockdown

Only being able to spend money on groceries during the five weeks of lockdown has made me lose all self-control now that I can once again buy non-essential items online.

The courier will no doubt come to recognise my name as the countless parcels begin to arrive.

They haven't even been particularly necessary purchases. The toys for my five-month-old were a must, so I told hubby, as our son has grown out of the toys he has and it's essential to stimulate his young mind.

Advertisement

And so too were the mink blankets and frying pans I scored during a rare Briscoes sale.

But I probably could have done without the order of new books, which I justified because I really wanted to get my hands on Stephen King's The Institute, despite having five unread novels sitting on my bedside table.

I did buy my husband a couple of books, too, to sweeten him up to the purchase but he was still shocked to learn most of the books I bought were ones I had already read from the library but wanted to own.

My favourite purchase, which has already arrived, was a hand-crafted dotted notebook that I want to use to create a handwritten keepsake recipe book.

But naturally, I needed new pens to write in it so that's another courier package I'm waiting on.

I managed to talk myself out of buying new work clothes, on the grounds that I'm working from home so I don't actually need them, yet.

But knowing my will power of late, that cart won't be full for long.

Joking aside, this lockdown period has made me more conscious of where my dollar is going and who it is benefiting.

Advertisement

Before it was easy to look to overseas companies for those cheaper deals, but now I am willing and fortunate to be able to spend that little bit of extra money to ensure it is our economy that benefits from my spending.

That, too, is the purpose of NZME's GO LOCAL! campaign, encouraging people to keep local businesses afloat and local people employed.

Even when it is large chain companies getting my dollar, at least I know that money will help to keep Kiwis in jobs.

Now more than ever businesses need our support, whether it's getting a coffee from a different cafe every day or treating yourself to a new bedspread from that boutique homeware store.

I am making a conscious effort to help New Zealand and New Zealanders, and you can too.