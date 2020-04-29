A ute had to be towed off Pāpāmoa Beach after it was earlier spotted allegedly speeding on the sand today.

Police were called to the beach near Taylors Reserve about 10.10am after a ute was seen speeding on the sand, a spokeswoman said.

The ute then got stuck and a tow was called, she said.

"This behaviour is frustrating and needless, and puts other beach users at risk."

According to the Tauranga City Council, under level 3 guidelines: "All boat ramps are closed and all vehicles are prohibited from beaches. This is to reduce the risk of injury and people requiring rescue services."

James Lowe was walking on the beach when he spotted what looked like a 4x4 stuck in the sand.

He said there were tire-marks up and down the sand and a "young guy" sitting in the driver's seat.

Lowe called 555 as he believed the person should not have their vehicle on the beach in level 3 restrictions and was concerned about people and dogs walking.

An officer stands by the stuck ute. Photo / Supplied

He said an officer turned up within five minutes and called a tow for the truck.

People driving their vehicles on the beach had become "a bit of a problem" for the Pāpāmoa community, Lowe said.