A new show, which has its pilot launching soon, will showcase local talent and help create a platform for Mount Maunganui.

Chloe and the is about a group of 30-somethings trying to navigate their way through adult lives in a comical way.

Scriptwriter and lead actress Alyssa Stringfellow said it focused around the life of a woman called Chloe Butler, and her trials and troubles and those of her friends in a comedic setting.

The show is 100 per cent based in Mount Maunganui.

Stringfellow said they had only filmed the pilot, which would be dropping on June 11.

She said the crew had been waiting for the lockdown to finish, and seeking local product endorsements and group funding to carry on with the rest of filming.

They filmed the pilot in three or four days but also had a day of rehearsals and a couple of solid weeks of hard work leading up to it.

She said the lockdown had not put a halt in their work and had given them a chance to promote the show more on social media.

"Everyone is now spending more time at home and we have the joy of giving them something to entertain them. It worked out well for us in that respect.

"When the pilot goes up, hopefully it is something that makes other people smile. We also want to portray the Mount in all of its beauty."

Stringfellow said she loved that as a writer she got to create complex characters for women who were more than just looks-based.

"I wanted to create deep, funny characters."

She said she had loved the writing and loved getting to work with some amazing people.

"When we got to start filming, seeing other people bringing life to the words you've written, it's so professional and exciting.

"They take it to places I never expected it to go, and on top of that I got to have my boyfriend there [Jo Shadbolt of L.A.B]

"His band let me cover one of their songs and I got to spend time in the recording studio, and he and was an extra actor too. I got to work with my best friend."

She said scriptwriting was a challenge.

Behind the scenes of filming Chloe and the. Photo / Supplied

"Writing direction and seeing the words from an outside perspective to guide other actors and cameramen - that boggles my mind sometimes.

"For me personally, I hope people will resonate with the characters and hope they will find the humour. It's a look at everyday life."

She said she hoped the show could bring light to different situations people had been through.

"I'm not a Kiwi, I'm Australian. I love that in New Zealand everyone is so friendly and hard working.

"I think New Zealanders and Mount Maunganui deserve to be on a platform, and that you don't have to live in a big city to create amazing work."